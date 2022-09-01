Work starts on $146M Louisiana women's prison

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — Work has begun in Louisiana on a $146 million women’s prison to replace a prison that flooded six years ago, and a ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women.

“I know that this new and improved facility is going to enhance access to education and vocational training programs such as cosmetology, horticulture, welding and computer programing – just to name a few," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "This new facility will provide more space for these reentry and vocational programs than we had at LCIW before it flooded. That’s great news, and is going to help us rehabilitate a lot more women.”