Wood, Stevenson to hold drive-up Flag Day flag collection
On Saturday, June 6, from 9 to 10 a.m., First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and State Rep. Terrie Wood will be holding a drive by flag collection at Darien Town Hall in honor of Flag Day. The drive up will be through the Veterans Circle at Town Hall, located at 2 Renshaw Road.
Attendees can retire their owrn flags with the respect they deserve, while maintaining social distance.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Anne Gallagher at anne.gallagher@cga.ct.gov.
