Wood, Stevenson to hold drive-up Flag Day flag collection

State Rep. Terrie Wood and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson will be holding a drive -up flag collection at Darien's Town Hall Saturday morning.

On Saturday, June 6, from 9 to 10 a.m., First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and State Rep. Terrie Wood will be holding a drive by flag collection at Darien Town Hall in honor of Flag Day. The drive up will be through the Veterans Circle at Town Hall, located at 2 Renshaw Road.

Attendees can retire their owrn flags with the respect they deserve, while maintaining social distance.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Anne Gallagher at anne.gallagher@cga.ct.gov.