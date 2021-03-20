Women mark Mothers' Day in Beirut with march to damaged port March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 3:30 p.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of women, including mothers who lost their children in the massive Beirut explosion last year marched to the still-damaged scene of the blast on Saturday to mark Mothers' Day.
Some of the women, many of whom were wearing black, carried banners denouncing Lebanon’s political class, which they accuse of corruption and negligence that led to the explosion, as well as the country’s worst economic crisis in its modern history.