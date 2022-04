CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him will be released on parole, a board decided Thursday.

The woman, who agreed to testify against her husband at his May 9 trial, has been in jail since she was accused of decapitating Jonathan Amerault, 25, in September 2020. She also was accused of wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it to a remote area and cleaning Amerault’s car.