Woman, state police trooper injured in crash

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A woman has been seriously injured in late night crash with a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, which also resulted in minor injuries to the trooper, a department spokesman says.

The crash occurred on Route 12 in Leominster just before midnight Wednesday, spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The trooper was deployed to the area to assist in a pursuit if needed, but was not actively involved in the pursuit at the time, he said. The trooper's emergency lights and siren were in use at the time of the crash.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Leominster Hospital.

The vehicle that was being pursued was eventually stopped early Thursday and the driver arrested on multiple charges.

No names were released.