Woman shot dead after dispute over baby, witnesses say

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A dispute over a baby preceded a fatal shooting in Maine's second-largest city on Friday, a newspaper reported.

Neighbors reported hearing three to five shots in front of a home that were followed by a woman's screams Friday afternoon. First responders found a woman on the ground near the driveway but were unable to revive her, the Sun Journal reported.

A witness said the victim had been holding a baby and arguing with a man just before the shooting. The child was unharmed.

Police were searching for the gunman. Maine State Police were called in to assist with the investigation. Further details weren’t immediately available.