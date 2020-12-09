Woman's remains found on federal land northeast of Bend

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (AP) — The remains of a woman were found on federal land off state Highway 126 northeast of Bend, according to the Crook County undersheriff.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Powell Butte area shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday after a report that human remains were found near the Crook-Deschutes County line, Crook County Undersheriff James Savage said.

Deputies confirmed the remains were that of an adult female, KTVZ-TV reported.

Savage said the Crook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Tri-County Major Incident Team, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

No further details were immediately released.