ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old St. Louis woman was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle on Interstate 170, police said.

Sha’leah Hamblin was riding a bike in a northbound lane of I-170 around 12:20 a.m. Monday when she was hit from behind by a vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Investigators said the vehicle did not stop, and Hamblin died at the scene.