MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A woman pleaded guilty Monday to several charges in the stabbing deaths of a suburban St. Louis man and his toddler son in 2018.

Onyai S. Turner, 25, of St. Louis, entered the pleas for her role in the deaths of Malcom Mathis II, 33, and his 22-month-old son, Malcom Mathis III, the St. Louis County prosecutor's office said.