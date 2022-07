CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — An aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area.

Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact when the 1948 Beechcraft A35 aircraft crashed Saturday less than a mile from the Centralia Municipal Airport. She was the plane's only passenger.