Woman killed, man charged after shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was charged with murder following a shooting in the town of Lincoln, state police said Thursday.

Lincoln police discovered Pauline Taylor, 63, had been shot after receiving a 911 call Wednesday evening from her home, said Katy England, state police spokesperson. Taylor died from her injuries and a man was transported to a hospital, she said.

Adams Groves, 44, of Lincoln, was arrested after being released from the hospital, England said Friday. Groves was taken to jail, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

State police didn’t announce further details, including potential motive for the shooting. Maine State Police personnel remained at the residence as they continued their investigation.