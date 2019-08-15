Woman holds ex-roomies hostage, bites child's finger, dies

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old Florida held two former roommates at gunpoint, hit one of them with a baseball bat and bit off part of a child's finger before going into medical distress and dying.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office incident report says Kaynesha Rhodes arrived at the apartment near Tampa Tuesday night. She pointed the gun at her former roommates and kept them from leaving. A fight broke out and officials say Rhodes bit off part of a child's finger.

The Tampa Bay Times reports a neighbor called 911.

When deputies arrived, Rhodes was being restrained by someone at the apartment. Deputies handcuffed her and she fell ill.

An autopsy will be performed to see if she had prior medical conditions that played a role in her death.