WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who for almost two decades continued to receive more than $200,000 in Social Security benefits intended for her late mother-in-law has been sentenced to probation.

Sue E. Delaney, 68, formerly of Lunenburg, was ordered by a federal judge Tuesday to spend the first six months of her two-year probationary period in home confinement and to pay more than $220,000 in restitution, the Telegram & Gazette reported.