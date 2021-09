NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man in 2016 who ingested the drug and suffered a fatal overdose, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said.

Kaylee Santos, 28, pleaded guilty in 2020 to dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting. She was indicted in 2018. Prosecutors said that Jonathan Kohli, 22, overdosed and died.