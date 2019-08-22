Woman dies in car crash trying to avoid dogs on highway

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — New York State police say a woman who swerved to avoid hitting two dogs on an upstate highway died after her vehicle struck the animals, overturned and ejected her.

Police say 46-year-old Georgette Potter, of North Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene on I-190 in Niagara Falls early Thursday morning.

Investigators say Potter wasn't wearing a seatbelt in the Jeep Wrangler at the time of the collision.

The highway was closed for about three hours while authorities investigated.

It isn't clear what happened to the dogs.