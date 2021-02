BIG LAKE, Wash. (AP) — One woman is dead and another is being held in jail for investigation of murder after a fight over the alleged theft of a political sign.

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Big Lake Road about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fight, according to the sheriff’s office. They received a second call from a man who said his friend had been shot, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.