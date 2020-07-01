https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Woman-checking-mail-killed-by-car-running-from-15379652.php
Woman checking mail killed by car running from police
ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — A woman checking her mail outside her South Carolina home was struck and killed by a car being chased by police, authorities said.
The driver was also killed, losing control of the car after hitting the woman Tuesday evening near Anderson and crashing into a parked car and a tree, state Highway Patrol trooper Joel Hovis said.
Anderson Police were chasing 30-year-old Grayson Dean Mathis after he refused to stop for an officer. The hit-and-run and subsequent crash happened about 3 miles (5 kilometers) outside the city, authorities said.
Brenda Mary Wilson, 54, was hit after Mathis' car ran off the left side of the road, investigators said.
A special team of state troopers is investigating the crash.
