BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Silverdale woman was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children on Friday, after she told investigators she “lost track of the days and believed she had starved them to death.”

The charges against Sherrie Hill, 55, were accompanied by special allegations of domestic violence because the 18-year-olds were identified as her twin children: Connor Hill and Chelsea Hill, The Kitsap Sun reported.