Woman charged in W. Va with storing classified information

WASHINGTON (AP) — A West Virginia woman who had already been accused of kidnapping her daughter faces a new charge of storing top-secret information from the National Security Agency in a storage facility she leased, court papers show.

Elizabeth Jo Shirley was charged with willful retention of national defense information in a two-count criminal information filed in federal court in West Virginia last week. That can only be filed with a defendant’s consent and typically signals an intent to plead guilty.

The document contains only sparse information about the allegations, but says Shirley “did willfully retain the documents and failed to deliver them to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive them."

It says the document relates to “the national defense that outlines intelligence information regarding a foreign government’s military and political issues."

Shirley's attorney did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Shirley was accused last year of kidnapping her six-year-old daughter after she failed to return the child to her father on the agreed-upon date.