Woman arrested on charge of aiding Alabama jail escape

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A woman has been arrested on charges of helping two prisoners who escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail last week, authorities said.

Remona Dailey, 28, of Northport is accused of giving rides to Seth Williams and Cameron Newell after they escaped through the jail roof on Friday, Tuscaloosa County sheriff's officials said. The two men and a third prisoner who escaped, Richard Lancaster, have since been arrested and returned to custody.

Dailey is charged with two counts of hindering prosecution. An attorney appointed to represent her did not immediately return a message seeking comment.