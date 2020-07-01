https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Woman-arrested-in-stabbing-outside-Fargo-bar-15379034.php
Woman arrested in stabbing outside Fargo bar
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a stabbing outside a bar in Fargo.
The 21-year-old female suspect stabbed another woman outside the Empire Tavern Tuesday about 4 p.m, according to officials.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
The suspect, a Fargo woman, was booked into the Cass County Jail on possible charges of aggravated assault and giving false information to police, KFGO reported.
