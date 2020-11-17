Woman and her unborn child killed in Los Angeles shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend shooting that also left a man wounded in Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, seven months pregnant, was sitting in a vehicle parked in the Wilmington area late Sunday morning as the man worked on the engine, according to a police statement.

A shooter then “approached on foot and fired multiple rounds” into the vehicle before running away, the statement said.

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized with an injury not considered life-threatening, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Rodriguez, 24, and her unborn child died at a hospital.

The shooting was one of several in the city Sunday, pushing the total number of homicides in L.A. this year to 294, the Times reported. The city has not seen more than 300 homicides in a year since 2009, the newspaper said.