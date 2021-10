MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student has filed a federal lawsuit alleged UW System officials failed to prevent the school's chancellor's husband from sexually harassing her and other women.

Stephanie Goettl Vander Pas filed the lawsuit Tuesday. She argues UW-Whitewater violated Title IX, a federal law designed to protect students and employees from sexual misconduct on college campuses. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.