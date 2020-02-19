Woman accused of giving heroin to woman who overdosed, died

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman is accused of providing heroin to a woman who later overdosed and died.

Gabriel Kittell, 31, of Barre, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting, The Barre Montpelier Times Argus reported.

Nyna Lemieux, 30, was found face down in the bathroom of her apartment on Jan. 18 and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Detective James Pontbriand's affidavit. There were empty syringes and other signs of drug use in the apartment.

The father of two of Lemieux's children tried to contact her after she didn't pick up her kids. He called her neighbor, who then found Lemieux on the floor and her 3-year-old daughter in her crib unharmed.

A toxicology report showed Lemieux died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl, Pontbriand said.

Messages on Lemieux's phone showed she was trying to get drugs from Kittell, according to the affidavit.

A phone message was left Wednesday with Kittell's public defender.