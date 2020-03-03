Woman accused of breaking into brother's safe before he died

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into her ill brother's safe that contained up to $100,000 the day before he died.

Joseph R.J. Riggieri Jr. gave his sister Dolores Riggieri, 70, a key to his home in May so she could watch his dog while he was hospitalized, according to a police report. Worcester police said an investigation showed Dolores Riggieri paid $250 for the safe to be professionally drilled on June 17, the day before her brother died.

Another sibling told police Joseph R.J. Riggieri Jr. had told him he had about $100,00 and a firearm in the safe and that he wanted the money divided equally among his siblings. Officer Michael Tarckini Jr. said the money and firearm have not been found.

Dolores Riggieri was arraigned Friday on a charge of breaking into a depository, the Telegram & Gazette reported. She was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court April 9.

Her attorney, Darren Griffis, declined to comment to the Telegram & Gazette Monday.