Woman, 28, charged in hanging death of mother's pet dog

DETROIT (AP) — A 28-year-old Detroit-area woman has been charged after vehicle battery jumper cables were used to hang her mother’s pet dog.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Shavon Lewis-Roby was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Detroit’s 36th District Court on a charge of second-degree animal killing.

Lewis-Roby lives in Roseville, just north of Detroit.

The dog was found dead Sunday afternoon hanging from a gate on Detroit’s east side. Lewis-Roby was arrested Tuesday.

Court records Thursday did not list a defense attorney for Lewis-Roby.