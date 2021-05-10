Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of Ted Turner’s ranches in southern New Mexico will be the new home for a pair of Mexican gray wolves and their soon-to-be-born pups as federal wildlife managers look at more options for boosting the genetic diversity of the endangered species.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed Monday that it is teaming up with the Ladder Ranch for the project. While the ranch has been involved over the years with captive breeding efforts and other endangered species work, this will mark the first time a translocation of Mexican gray wolves has been done on private land.