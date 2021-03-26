Wolf picks top election adviser to lead Department of State

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Veronica Degraffenreid, a former senior election official in North Carolina, on Friday became Gov. Tom Wolf's nominee to head of his Department of State, which oversees elections in Pennsylvania.

Degraffenreid joined Wolf's Department of State a year ago as an election modernization adviser and became the department's acting secretary after Kathy Boockvar resigned last month with the revelation that the agency had committed a massive bureaucratic error in failing to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment.