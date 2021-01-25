Witnesses: Eritrean soldiers loot, kill in Ethiopia's Tigray CARA ANNA, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 3:02 a.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Eritrean soldiers' pockets clinked with stolen jewelry. Warily, Zenebu watched them try on dresses and other clothing looted from homes in a town in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region.
“They were focused on trying to take everything of value,” even diapers, said Zenebu, who arrived home in Colorado this month after weeks trapped in Tigray, where she had gone to visit her mother. On the road, she said, trucks were full of boxes addressed to places in Eritrea for the looted goods to be delivered.