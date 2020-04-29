With safety, social distancing rules, Darien’s Farmers Market to open June 3

Farmer's Market Farmer's Market Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close With safety, social distancing rules, Darien’s Farmers Market to open June 3 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Newgate Farms announced that Darien’s Farmers Market is planning on opening June 3 at Goodwives Shopping Center and will be run differently.

Judith Sedor from Newgate Farms said, “We have strict guidelines from the Department of Agriculture and Darien Health Department.”

“All farmers and customers must be wearing masks, even though we are outside. Farmers and their employees are required to wear gloves, and have hand washing stations available,” she said.

With many businesses closed during the corona virus pandemic, farmers markets have been deemed essential businesses by the State of Connecticut. Read that guidance here.

No sampling will be allowed unless prepackaged. They will also be limiting the number of shoppers in the market at any given point and will have someone monitoring the situation. They will also have customers form a line at least six feet apart to wait for a turn to shop.

She added, “These are all rules that are in force at other retail establishments, and I think people have become accustomed to having limited spontaneous shopping and more specific shopping. We hope customers will be patient, because these rules are in force for their own safety.”

The vendors attending this year will be:

— Smith's Acres: plants, produce, fruit

— Gazy Brothers Farm: plants, produce, fruit

— Whistlestop Bakery: Pies, pastry, cakes & more

— River Bank Farm: Organic produce, plants, prepared foods

— Woodland Farm: fruit; apples, peaches, pears, berries

— Newgate Farms: produce, fruit, bakery, eggs, honey, maple suryp, plants & cut flowers

— Ox Hollow Farm: Beef, pork, lamb, chicken, eggs & vegetables

— Wave Hill Breads: Artisan breads and pastry

—Mill Pond Essentials: Goat soaps, frangrance soaps, scented soy candles-

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.