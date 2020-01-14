With restored sight, Banner the falcon learns to navigate

DEERING, N.H. (AP) — These days, when Nancy Cowan greets her famous falcon named Banner, she offers a bow and utters a little “chup” as a hello.

Banner, who went through a landmark cataract surgery in 2014, does the same in return. This bird of prey and her falconer have a unique relationship – the human saved the falcon from an early demise by insisting that Banner’s eyesight be corrected, and thanks to animal imprinting, the falcon now sees Cowan as her mate.

low a human procedure to be performed on an animal. Once again, Cowan prevailed.

After the laser cleared up her vision, Banner was seeing the world anew. That’s when she began to view Cowan as Mr. Right.

When falcons get ready to mate they will make a food transfer, Cowan explained.

“That’s the male’s job to bring food to the female,” Cowan said. In exchange, the female will offer a piece of food back to the male.

Twice a year, during the mating season for falcons, Banner will excitedly greet Cowan when she delivers a quail and offer a piece back. That was the telltale sign that Banner was in the “mood for love,” Cowan said.

Cowan is considering whether she could breed Banner, a lanner falcon, with a male gyrfalcon she has at the school. But that’s just an idea.

Besides the occasional desire for avian hanky panky, Banner’s life has mostly returned to normal for a captive bird of prey, except for one thing – she isn’t used for hunting anymore.

“If I can just handle her and have her have a happy life, interact with her as an imprint, that’s all I want to do,” Cowan said. “I’m not going to ask her to go into an environment where if she doesn’t come back to me she’s gonna get killed within a day or two via great horned owl or red tailed hawk. I’m not going to ask that.”

Visitors still come to the school looking for Banner, who was quite the local celebrity after her story went international, including an article in the London Daily Mail.

“It was fantastic,” Cowan said. “In London, they were very excited. It went all over the world. She’s world-famous.”

As a result of Banner’s celebrity-status and all she has learned from the bird, Cowan is working on a second book, which has the working title “Eyesight and Insights,” she said.

“Boy, they teach you a lot of things that you never would have suspected when you have 11 birds you’re dealing with. You really get a different viewpoint of the world than you do normally,” Cowan said. “So the insights will be there and the eyesight part is going to be about restoring Banner’s vision. And that’s a long story.”

