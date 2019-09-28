With new name, Darien senior housing redevelopment is 30% complete

Demolition on the Old Town Hall Homes began on Monday, Feb. 28. The name of the development has since been changed to The Royle at Darien.

The redevelopment of The Royle at Darien (formerly called Old Town Hall Homes) is targeted to be completed by July 2020.

During the public comment period at the Sept. 23 Board of Selectmen meeting, Todd McClutchy, who is working with the Darien Housing Authority on the project, gave an update.

“We’re excited to announce that we are well into construction right now,” McClutchy said. “If you drive by, the second floor of the building is going up right now, so it’s about 30 percent complete, to date.”

A ribbon cutting event is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 18 “to celebrate the milestones that we’ve hit so far for the development,” McClutchy said.

The property, at 719 Post Road, has recently been renamed The Royle at Darien.

For more information on the development and its progress, visit theroyledarien.com.

Applying to The Royle at Darien

Applications are expected to be available in the spring of 2020.

The website will be regularly updated with information on the application process.

McClutchy said he hopes to return to the Board of Selectmen in the spring to provide another update on the project, “to make sure we are on track, that the weather over the winter has treated us well, and we are able to make progress.”

“We’re basically in line with our construction schedule,” he added.

One near-term goal is to get the roof on before Christmastime.

Staying in touch

According to McClutchy, the Housing Department is staying in touch with the remaining residents of the development.

“We have monthly meetings with them,” McClutchy said. “Six or seven of them will show up and they report back to the group as to where we are.”

Everyone relocated “pretty easily and pretty well,” he said.

Most of the residents stayed in Darien and neighboring towns, including Stamford and Norwalk.

“Now it’s our job to get the building completed so residents can get back in,” he added.

To date, the development has lost about five residents who have since passed away, according to Joe Warren, Housing Authority chairman.

“Of those remaining who are qualified to come back, it is my understanding that right now, there are two who are not planning on coming back,” Warren said.

He added that those two residents are still eligible to return and “the final decision won’t be made until probably March or April of next year when we are much closer to understanding when occupancy will be taking place.”

Background

The Darien Housing Authority (DHA) owns and operates The Royle at Darien, an independent community for those age 55 and older.

The six buildings and 30 apartments are being demolished and replaced with a new standalone building with 55 units.

All 20 former senior residents of the development had to be relocated. Demolition began in February.

Apartments will be available at two rental tiers, as determined by household size, gross income, and availability. Apartments are available to households whose income does not exceed approximately $75,000.

Watch the full meeting on Darien TV79.