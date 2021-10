DARIEN — The town has ordered 900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, officials said Thursday.

With first-dose clinics set for mid-November and second-dose clinics in early December, Darien Director of Health David Knauf said most Darien children could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

The initial 900 doses are expected sometime late next week, Knauf said. An expert panel for the Food and Drug Administration approved pediatric use for the Pfizer vaccine earlier for younger children this week, although full final approval is still pending.

Earlier this week, Darien elementary schools sent out a survey to parents asking about vaccinating their children and received over 900 responses in two hours, Knauf said.

“It was an overwhelming positive response,” Knauf said. He added that the 900 doses currently on their way are just an initial shipment, with more to come if the town needs it.

The Darien Health Department will be holding first-dose clinics for kids in the Town Hall gymnasium on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. Second-dose clinics will be held on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

Darien Public Schools will be managing student vaccine appointments, Knauf said. Schools will send out more information to parents in the coming days.

As of Thursday, 91 percent of eligible town residents are fully vaccinated and 98 percent have had at least one dose, according to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

“There continues to be a significant decline in reported (COVID-19) cases both town-wide and in our schools,” Stevenson said Thursday.