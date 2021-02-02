Wisconsin vaccination rate increases amid high demand

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccination rate increased relative to other states over the past week and demand continues to far exceed demand, with roughly one dose delivered to vaccinators for every four requested.
Last week alone, nearly 300,000 doses were requested by Wisconsin vaccinators, but the federal government delivered only about 77,000 doses, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Tuesday. That equates to about 27% of what was requested.