Wisconsin superintendent candidate emails questioned

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly used a school district email account to collect personal email addresses from superintendents across the state two weeks before she launched her campaign.
Underly used her Pecatonica School District account twice to gather contact information from the superintendents just before she launched her campaign last year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. The emails were provided to the newspaper by the campaign of Underly's opponent, Deb Kerr.