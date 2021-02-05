Wisconsin sheriff: Man killed 2 before he was shot by deputy

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office said Friday that a man who forced his way into two homes in the town of Kewaskum earlier this week fatally shot two men in their 70s with their own guns before he was killed in a shootout with a deputy.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that on Wednesday afternoon, a 30-year-old West Bend man crashed a stolen car in the town of Kewaskum, then forced his way into a nearby unoccupied home. At the same time, a woman stopped at the accident to help, and the man physically assaulted her and tried to take her car, but crashed it in the driveway.