Wisconsin reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths; cases nearing 24K

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin is approaching 25,000, state health officials said Saturday.

A total of 24,539 people in Wisconsin have tested positive as of Saturday, an increase of 385 new cases from the previous day. That’s the second highest increase in cases in the last two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Wisconsin's largest increase in cases in the last two weeks was Thursday, when 422 new positive tests were reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 14 more deaths related to COVID-19, the most since June 9 when officials reported 15 people had died. Wisconsin’s total number of deaths rose to 744 Saturday.

Milwaukee County reported 292 additional cases and no deaths Saturday, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. Milwaukee County reports 10,146 total cases and 331 deaths.

