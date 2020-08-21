Wisconsin police chief picked for Fargo job

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo selection committee has picked a new police chief.

David Zibolski was among three finalists for the job. The candidates were given the chance to present a 90-day action plan Thursday outlining the steps they would take initially if given the chance.

The Fargo Police Chief Selection Committee interviewed the three on topics that ranged from handling protests and rioting to improving morale in the department.

Committee members say a priority for the new chief is implementing the use of body cameras for all officers. It's something Zibolski did as police chief in Beloit, Wisconsin. He was hired as that city's chief in 2015.

Zibolski says one of his biggest priorities is meeting with groups like Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead and OneFargo, KFGO reported.

His selection will need to be approved by the Fargo City Commission.