Wisconsin man hurt by Christmas Eve firework in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man from the Madison, Wisconsin, area was hurt when a firework went off near his face in central Minnesota on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a medical emergency in Collegeville Township around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Daniel Rothstein, 41, of Dane, Wisconsin, was lighting fireworks when a firework went off near his face, authorities said

The firework injured Rothstein's face. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.