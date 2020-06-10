Wisconsin man charged in stabbing deaths of his 2 children

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing his two young children was charged Wednesday with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Matthew Beyer, of Manitowoc, is accused in the stabbing deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, whose bodies were discovered Feb. 17 in a Kaukauna duplex.

A judge set bond bond at $2.5 million cash, WLUK-TV reported. A status conference is scheduled Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses and security cameras placed someone matching Beyer’s description at the Cooks Avenue home.

Beyer also faces charges of attempted escape and taking hostages, for allegedly trying to break out of the Outagamie County jail on Sunday.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Beyer. He has denied any role in the killings.