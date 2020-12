Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an 'assault'

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify hundreds of thousands of ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes. less FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. ... more Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an 'assault' 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn Wisconsin's election results by tossing ballots only from the state's two most heavily Democratic counties is an “assault on democracy,” attorneys for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in filings with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The filings, made late Tuesday, come as the state's highest court is weighing Trump's request to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in those counties on his way to a 20,682-vote win statewide.

Trump is not challenging any ballots in the state's other 70 counties, the majority of which Trump won. Trump's legal challenges in other states to overturn election results have failed.

In Wisconsin, Trump wants to skip lower courts, saying in his lawsuit that there isn't time to go through the normal process due to the looming Dec. 14 date when electors will gather to cast the state's 10 Electoral College votes.

The state Supreme Court could deny Trump' request to hear the case, sending it to lower courts, which would effectively kill it. Or it could accept the case and issue a decision later. It could also just render a decision based on the written arguments.

Evers' attorneys urged the court not to accept original jurisdiction of the case, saying it must start in lower courts.

“President Trump’s (lawsuit) seeks nothing less than to overturn the will of nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin voters,” Evers' attorneys said. “It is a shocking and outrageous assault on our democracy. ... He is simply trying to seize Wisconsin’s electoral votes, even though he lost the statewide election."

Trump’s lawsuit repeats many claims he made during a recount of votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties. He seeks to disqualify 170,140 absentee ballots that were cast early, in-person, saying there wasn't a proper written request made for the ballots; 28,395 absentee ballots cast by those who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; 17,271 absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and 5,517 absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on the envelope the ballots were placed in.

None of the ballots Trump challenged during the recount were discounted by elections officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Evers argues in his filings that there is no legal basis for the ballots not to be counted.

For example, Evers notes that the Wisconsin Elections Commission agreed more than four years ago to allow election clerks to fill in missing information on envelopes containing absentee ballots. And the commission at least since 2011 said that the envelope doubles as a written request, something Trump is contesting.

Evers' attorneys say Trump's arguments related to the accepting of ballots in Madison's parks and challenges to those who identified as “indefinitely confined” should have been raised before the election.

The state Department of Justice, which is representing the elections commission, said it would be wrong to throw out ballots cast by people who relied on guidance from elections officials.

The Democratic National Committee and Biden’s electors are also attempting to intervene in the lawsuit.