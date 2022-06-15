Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday issued a scathing ruling against the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin, forwarding his decision for possible disciplinary action and ordering that Michael Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with earlier rulings.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington's written order determined that Gableman violated his oath as an attorney following his “disruptive and disrespectful” appearance in court last week. At that hearing, Remington found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused to answer questions under subpoena in the courtroom. His attorneys tried unsuccessfully to block the subpoena.