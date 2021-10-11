Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Democrat Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin is accusing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe.
The comments former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman made in a video posted online Saturday came less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle,” warning election officials under scrutiny should be “lawyered up.”