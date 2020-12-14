Wisconsin court says voters decide if they are confined

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Monday that it is up to each individual voter to determine for themselves whether they are “indefinitely confined” and therefore able to request and submit an absentee ballot without showing photo identification.

The ruling came in a case filed earlier this year by the Wisconsin Republican Party against the Dane County clerk. The court took emergency action in March and ordered the clerk to stop telling voters that because of the pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order, anyone could request an absentee ballot as indefinitely confined. The Milwaukee County clerk issued similar advice.