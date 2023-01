BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota.

Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school’s wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reported Monday that the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m.