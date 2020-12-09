Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers were looking Wednesday for the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.

The plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a statement.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren't immediately known, the statement said.

Emergency responders were at the crash scene. The statement didn't specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reported it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.