Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP in redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Republicans in a redistricting ruling that will lay the groundwork for drawing new political boundary lines.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court's conservative majority said it will make as few changes as possible to the current maps drawn by Republicans and enacted a decade ago. Democrats and others have argued that those maps are so heavily skewed in favor of Republicans the new legislative and congressional maps should be drawn from scratch.