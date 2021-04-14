Wisconsin high court: Governor can't limit business capacity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Tony Evers' administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without the Legislature's approval, a ruling that comes two weeks after the conservative-controlled court struck down the state's mask mandate.
The state Supreme Court also ruled last year in a similar case that the Democratic governor needed the approval of the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, to issue an emergency declaration that shut down businesses early in the coronavirus pandemic.