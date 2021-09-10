Wisconsin GOP leaders pressured to sign election subpoenas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 100 people who believe ongoing Republican-ordered investigations into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin aren't broad enough pressured the state's GOP legislative leadership on Friday to approve a more expansive review.
President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by just over 20,000 votes in Wisconsin. The results survived recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties and numerous court challenges, but some Republicans are pushing for broader reviews of how the election was run. Some have said they thought the election was stolen, despite no evidence of widespread fraud, while others say they want to find weaknesses to address with future legal changes.