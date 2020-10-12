Winter weather helps firefighters calm Colorado wildfire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters in Colorado have made progress against a fire near Fort Collins as cooler temperatures, cloud cover and up to an inch of snow covered higher elevations.

Firefighters were able to keep the 210-square-mile (545-square-kilometer) Cameron Peak Fire, which was active Sunday, within established fire lines, resulting in a downgraded mandatory evacuation, the Coloradoan reports.

The Larimer County sheriff’s office reversed the mandatory evacuation to voluntary near the Colorado Highway 14 corridor from Kelly Flats to the fish hatchery.

The winter weather resulted in closures of several roads and trail systems in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend. Despite the weather's help in calming the fire, the National Weather Service forecasts Monday will bring dry, windy conditions that could contribute to fire spread throughout the state.

The area where the Cameron Peak Fire is burning could bring winds up to 30 mph (48 kph) with gusts of up to 60 mph (96 kph) with humidity as low as 11%.